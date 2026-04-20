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AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its AMETEK stake by 17.8% in Q4, selling 23,314 shares and leaving it with 107,943 shares valued at about $22.16 million (AMETEK is ~1.1% of the firm's holdings and its 28th-largest position).
  • AMETEK beat Q4 estimates with $2.01 EPS vs. $1.94 expected and $2.0B in revenue (up 13.4% year-over-year), and issued Q1 2026 guidance of 1.85–1.90 EPS and FY2026 guidance of 7.87–8.07 EPS.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.34 (annualized $1.36, ~0.6% yield) and carries a "Moderate Buy" analyst consensus with a $244.67 average price target, while institutional investors own ~87.4% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,943 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AME opened at $236.52 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.73 and a 12 month high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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