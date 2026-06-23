AMG Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,457 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AMG Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,457 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. NVIDIA makes up 6.9% of AMG Asset Management Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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