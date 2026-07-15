AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 3,348 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,941,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $7,362,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 798.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company's stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Finally, Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 107.5% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ELV opened at $430.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.74.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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