AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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