Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,254 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Amgen were worth $40,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after buying an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,162,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Trading Up 0.1%

Amgen stock opened at $336.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $342.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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