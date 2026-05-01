Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,372 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $96,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AMGN opened at $346.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $358.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.45. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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