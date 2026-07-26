Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,198 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 200,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Amgen were worth $61,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $376.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.28 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.77 and a twelve month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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