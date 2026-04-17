Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,811 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 24,827 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.M. Arbour LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMGN opened at $349.39 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $363.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.75. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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