Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 5,111 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $351,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,908.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,750,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,281,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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