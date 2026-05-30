Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 7,057 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after acquiring an additional 401,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5%

PM stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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