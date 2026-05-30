Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,083,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company's stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $8,366,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,280 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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