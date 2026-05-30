Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in RTX were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RTX opened at $179.16 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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