Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $10.13 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $279.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,862,485 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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