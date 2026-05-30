Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,673 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,634,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 539.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,749 shares of the company's stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 193,833 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,682 shares of the company's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 44.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here