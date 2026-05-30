Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 45,701 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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