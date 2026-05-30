Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $423.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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