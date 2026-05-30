Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,617 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the period. BJ's Wholesale Club accounts for about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.11% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 344,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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