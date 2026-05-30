Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,463 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $529.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here