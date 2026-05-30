Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $543.00 price target (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

TYL stock opened at $312.84 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total value of $1,914,017.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,437.22. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. This trade represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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