Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 53,176 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,356 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Netflix from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.21.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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