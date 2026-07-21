Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 63,242 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.3% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $301,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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