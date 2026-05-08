Amphenol Corporation $APH is JLB & Associates Inc.'s Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,117 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 17,991 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 5.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in Amphenol by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 126,331 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and multi‑segment growth: APH reported a strong quarter (revenue and EPS above consensus) and set Q2 guidance that keeps analysts raising estimates — this is the primary fundamental support for the stock. MarketBeat APH

Q1 beat and multi‑segment growth: APH reported a strong quarter (revenue and EPS above consensus) and set Q2 guidance that keeps analysts raising estimates — this is the primary fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target lifts: Several brokerages have increased targets and reiterated buy/overweight views, creating upside via earnings‑revision momentum and index/ETF inflows. BNP Paribas price target raise

Analyst upgrades and price‑target lifts: Several brokerages have increased targets and reiterated buy/overweight views, creating upside via earnings‑revision momentum and index/ETF inflows. Positive Sentiment: End‑market momentum — communications and AI data centers: Research notes highlight accelerating Communications Solutions sales (driven by AI/data‑center demand), which supports multi‑year growth expectations. Zacks on comms segment

End‑market momentum — communications and AI data centers: Research notes highlight accelerating Communications Solutions sales (driven by AI/data‑center demand), which supports multi‑year growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: APH announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.00; ~0.7% yield), a steady payout that supports income investors but is not a major catalyst.

Dividend declared: APH announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.00; ~0.7% yield), a steady payout that supports income investors but is not a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Debt issuance priced: The company priced €1.1B of Euro‑denominated senior notes at low fixed rates — this provides low‑cost funding for growth/recapitalization but increases gross leverage to monitor. Business Wire: senior notes

Debt issuance priced: The company priced €1.1B of Euro‑denominated senior notes at low fixed rates — this provides low‑cost funding for growth/recapitalization but increases gross leverage to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Richard Norwitt disclosed multiple sales totaling ~130k+ shares over several days at ~$142–$144 — sizable, concentrated insider disposals have likely pressured the stock today. SEC filing: CEO sales

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here