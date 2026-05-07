Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.27 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

More Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Communications Solutions segment saw an 88% year‑over‑year sales jump, driven by AI data‑center demand — a sign of durable, multi‑year end‑market strength that supports revenue and margin upside. Read More.

Communications Solutions segment saw an 88% year‑over‑year sales jump, driven by AI data‑center demand — a sign of durable, multi‑year end‑market strength that supports revenue and margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat estimates (Q1 EPS and revenue notably above consensus) and management set Q2 guidance; sell‑side analysts have been raising earnings forecasts and price targets, fueling buy‑side interest. Read More.

Recent quarterly results beat estimates (Q1 EPS and revenue notably above consensus) and management set Q2 guidance; sell‑side analysts have been raising earnings forecasts and price targets, fueling buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have increased price targets and reiterated buy ratings (BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs among others), reinforcing momentum and likely drawing inflows from active managers and ETFs. Read More.

Multiple firms have increased price targets and reiterated buy ratings (BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs among others), reinforcing momentum and likely drawing inflows from active managers and ETFs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Amphenol priced €1.1B of euro‑denominated senior notes (€600M due 2029 at 3.375%; €500M due 2034 at 3.875%). Low fixed rates make financing cheaper, but the raises add to gross debt — investors will watch leverage metrics and use of proceeds. Read More.

Amphenol priced €1.1B of euro‑denominated senior notes (€600M due 2029 at 3.375%; €500M due 2034 at 3.875%). Low fixed rates make financing cheaper, but the raises add to gross debt — investors will watch leverage metrics and use of proceeds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Richard Norwitt disclosed multiple recent sales (May 1, 4, 5), liquidating ~130k+ shares across the period at roughly $142–$144. While possibly for liquidity/tax reasons, concentrated CEO sales can weigh on sentiment and likely contributed to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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