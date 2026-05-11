Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore boosted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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