Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 158.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Amphenol stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here