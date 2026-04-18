Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,562 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,121,801,000 after buying an additional 1,143,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,334,138 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,031,350,000 after buying an additional 928,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $150.91 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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