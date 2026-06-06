Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,292 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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