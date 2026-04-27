Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,630 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $55,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $149.74 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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