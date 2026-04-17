Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,235 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,121,801,000 after buying an additional 1,143,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,334,138 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,031,350,000 after buying an additional 928,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.1%

APH stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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