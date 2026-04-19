Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,076 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 25,493 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $98,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3%

APH opened at $150.91 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here