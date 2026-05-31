Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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