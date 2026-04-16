Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,116 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 87,979 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $135,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fox Advisors reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.05. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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