Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085,546 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 824,837 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Amphenol worth $687,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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