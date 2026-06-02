Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015,251 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 354,595 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Amphenol worth $407,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $3,052,145,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:APH opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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