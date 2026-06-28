Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,037 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Amprius Technologies worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Amprius Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.12. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Clear Str began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,459,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,554.60. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,810,144 shares of company stock valued at $28,914,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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