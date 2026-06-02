Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093,012 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Amrize worth $328,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amrize by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amrize by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amrize by 865.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,336 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,047,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,387,000.

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Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. This trade represents a 3.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill bought 3,184 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.34 per share, for a total transaction of $179,386.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,840. This trade represents a 13.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 131,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,069 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

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Amrize Trading Down 1.1%

AMRZ opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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