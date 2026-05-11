Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Sold by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Amrize accounts for about 10.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC's holdings in Amrize were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

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Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,059.63. This trade represents a 11.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Hill purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.91 per share, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,649,480. This represents a 3.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,449 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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