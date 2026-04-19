AMS Capital Ltda Invests $3.96 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,651 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of AMS Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.77. The company has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $349.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and potential upside from AI and cloud growth. DBS Bank adjusts price target on Alphabet to $400 from $360; maintains buy rating
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade was reported today, supporting the stock’s rally by boosting short‑term investor sentiment. Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL Stock Price Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet secured a long‑term power supply deal for a large Indiana data center with NiSource, reducing energy supply uncertainty for Cloud/data‑center expansion. NiSource signs long-term power deal with Alphabet, expands Amazon agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum: Google is rolling out photo integration to Gemini (and Nano Banana), which strengthens consumer AI features and engagement pathways that can feed monetization. Google will let users connect their photos to the Gemini chatbot and Nano Banana
- Neutral Sentiment: Speculative models predict further upside into month‑end, but machine‑learning forecasts are noisy and should be treated as sentiment indicators rather than fundamentals. Machine learning algorithm predicts Google stock price on April 30, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense on deploying Gemini in classified settings — a potential revenue/strategic win but with contractual/clearing complexities. Google, Pentagon discuss classified AI deal, the Information reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets continue to flag Alphabet as a long‑term growth name given AI and cloud leadership; useful for conviction but already priced into the rally. Why Alphabet (GOOGL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the European Commission has outlined measures under the DMA that would force Google to share search and AI chat data with rivals — this could pressure search advantage and ad economics in Europe. Google should allow third-party search engines access to data, EU says
- Negative Sentiment: Cost and margin risks: analysts warn that 2026 capex, higher depreciation and energy costs could squeeze margins and free cash flow even as revenue growth from AI/cloud accelerates. Alphabet Shares Rise 7% YTD: Buy, Sell, or Hold the GOOGL Stock?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
About Alphabet
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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