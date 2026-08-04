Amundi Buys 470,711 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Amundi boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 177.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,225 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 470,711 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.34% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Robert M. Jenkins sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $708,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,892.96. The trade was a 39.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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