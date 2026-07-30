Amundi Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Amundi lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686,765 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 370,426 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.78% of Airbnb worth $591,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,669.70. The trade was a 87.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,510,479 shares of company stock valued at $349,064,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.23.

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Airbnb Trading Down 0.1%

ABNB opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $156.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Airbnb Is a Trending Stock

Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Airbnb vs. Booking

Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. Insider Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has made multiple sales in recent months. While insider sales do not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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