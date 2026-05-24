Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $397.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.00 and a 1-year high of $435.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $361.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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