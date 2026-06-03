Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 275.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,467 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 244,010 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,337,381 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 654,812 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,588,875 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,128,729,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Intel stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 billion, a PE ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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