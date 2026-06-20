Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here