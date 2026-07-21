Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 27,638 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 27,638 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $504.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.48. The company has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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