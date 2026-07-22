Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 445.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Moody's were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody's by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Moody's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody's by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Moody's by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody's by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Moody's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Moody’s to $600 from $530 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target hike

JPMorgan raised its price target on Moody’s to $600 from $530 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary around Q2 suggests stronger global bond issuance volumes, which could support Moody’s ratings and analytics revenue through higher investment-grade, high-yield, and structured-finance activity.

Analyst commentary around Q2 suggests stronger global bond issuance volumes, which could support Moody’s ratings and analytics revenue through higher investment-grade, high-yield, and structured-finance activity. Positive Sentiment: Several previews ahead of earnings highlight Moody’s as a financially strong company with solid growth prospects, and analysts are broadly bullish on the stock heading into the report. Article on bullish analyst views

Several previews ahead of earnings highlight Moody’s as a financially strong company with solid growth prospects, and analysts are broadly bullish on the stock heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Moody’s Q2 2026 earnings, with coverage focusing on whether the company can beat estimates and justify its premium valuation. Seeking Alpha earnings preview

Investors are waiting for Moody’s Q2 2026 earnings, with coverage focusing on whether the company can beat estimates and justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s also issued a warning on rising Indonesia risks despite the country’s 2.85% deficit target, but this looks more like a macro risk update than a company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on Indonesia risks

Moody’s also issued a warning on rising Indonesia risks despite the country’s 2.85% deficit target, but this looks more like a macro risk update than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Moody’s is trading at a rich earnings multiple ahead of its report, which may weigh on the stock if results do not clearly exceed expectations. Motley Fool valuation article

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Moody's in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody's from $491.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody's Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:MCO opened at $489.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $462.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.09. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $402.28 and a 1-year high of $546.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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