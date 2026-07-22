Andra AP fonden Has $10.17 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,687 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 118,313 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in eBay were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $119.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Article Title

GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Article Title

Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Article Title

Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Article Title

Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: eBay’s board rejection of the offer signals management is not receptive to the current proposal, which reduces the chance of an immediate deal and may disappoint takeover traders. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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