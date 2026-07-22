Andra AP fonden Has $10.22 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,849 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 62,034 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on UPS to $133 from $130 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling upside confidence ahead of earnings.

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on UPS to $133 from $130 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling upside confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect UPS to have a chance to beat upcoming quarterly earnings expectations, supported by the right mix of improving per-package revenue and cost cuts.

Analysts expect UPS to have a chance to beat upcoming quarterly earnings expectations, supported by the right mix of improving per-package revenue and cost cuts. Positive Sentiment: Investor focus is centered on updated guidance, and any stronger-than-expected outlook could further support the shares after recent weakness.

Investor focus is centered on updated guidance, and any stronger-than-expected outlook could further support the shares after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes UPS has been moving alongside broader transportation-sector earnings expectations, with traders watching for confirmation in the Q2 report. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Market commentary notes UPS has been moving alongside broader transportation-sector earnings expectations, with traders watching for confirmation in the Q2 report. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also point to lower shipping volumes and pricing pressure from fuel surcharges and competition, including Amazon’s expanding delivery network, which could weigh on margins. Fuel surcharges wallop FedEx, UPS shippers as Amazon looms

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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