Andra AP fonden Has $13.79 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 723.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $359.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $367.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

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