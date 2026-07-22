Andra AP fonden Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,689 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.16 and a 52-week high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $248.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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