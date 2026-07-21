Andra AP fonden Has $46.65 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,190 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 179,520 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Netflix were worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 174.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alpha Zero LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $75.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.21.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0%

NFLX opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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